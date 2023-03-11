We cannot 'even dream about taking our eye off the ball' insists Rotherham United manager

AFTER 35 league games, Rotherham United's haul of 40 points is their best tally at this stage of a second-tier season in almost 20 years since 2003-04.

It eclipses their totals in 2014-15 and 2015-16 respectively, years which both ended in the club retaining their Championship status despite being relegation candidates for most of those campaigns.

But as far as Matt Taylor is concerned, pats on the backs only count in May and not now.

The Millers, who have picked up seven points from the last nine available, still have work to do and recent history suggests that.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Back in their last foray at this level two seasons ago, Rotherham were well placed after a run of four wins in six matches in early New Year, but ended up going down.

Eight points clear of third-from-bottom Blackpool and with a better goal difference in the present day, the South Yorkshire outfit are in an even better position this time around.

When things are going well, the Championship has a nasty habit of biting you on the backside and Taylor is well aware of that, despite his relatively limited experience of this level to date.

The Millers chief, whose side beat QPR 3-1at the AESSEAL New York Stadium last weekend, said: "We are nowhere near that point yet where we can even dream about taking our eye off the ball.

"It was important that, after the efforts of last weekend, we were straight in on Monday morning and looking for ways to improve, recover and get better throughout the week as we always try and do.

"I certainly won't be coming off the players in any way and will be as demanding as ever.

"In fairness to the group here, they demand off each other and that is when you know that your team is going the right way - when they are driving it more so from within."

Their win over the R's moved them above the Londoners and Saturday's opponents Birmingham and another three points would extend the gap above the Blues at least.

After visiting St Andrew's, the Millers then have successive home games with Preston and Cardiff before the international break.

On the resumption, they face some daunting fixtures against sides at the business end of the table.

They have games with West Brom, Norwich, Luton, Burnley and Middlesbrough before season’s end.

Taylor's side could certainly make life easier for themselves before those opponents come into play.

He continued: "We know how important it is.

"We have put ourselves in a good position (in the table) and we have got to keep on pushing forward and being as aggressive as we can with our intent.

"From now until the end of the season in this 11 games, we are going to win, lose and play well and poorly at times.

"We remain level, but our intent in each and every game is to continue to improve.