We Could Be Euros Episode 3: England v Scotland - revenge or repeat?

As we build up to tonight’s big Group D game, we’ve recorded another special episode of our new football podcast We Could Be Euros.

Episode 3 previews the England v Scotland game at Wembley, and is hosted once again by James Copley, from the Sunderland Echo (who claims to be Welsh and has no affinity either way). Going head to head this week are proud Englishman Joe Crann, of the Sheffield Star, alongside Joel Sked, football writer for The Scotsman. The Star’s Chris Holt tries to play peacemaker wearing his Northern Ireland colours!

Catch up with the guys on the video playing at the top of this page.

We Could Be Euros podcast by JPIMedia

