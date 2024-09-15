'We deserved a point': Graham Alexander's claim after Bradford City suffer second defeat in three

Bradford boss Graham Alexander felt the officials did not give his side a fair crack of the whip in their 2-1 League Two defeat at Walsall.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saddlers substitute Danny Johnson’s 88th-minute winner settled a pulsating affair in which each side enjoyed dominant spells but spurned multiple chances.

“It’s difficult to digest that we didn’t come out with a point because I felt we deserved that over the whole game,” said Alexander, after a second defeat in three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Walsall were the better team in the first 20 minutes and put us under a lot of pressure – they caused us problems because their front two were allowed to compete.

City manager Graham Alexander. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“We got nothing from the (referee for) 50-50 duels – both teams had a big striker, one was allowed to compete, one wasn’t.

“At 1-1 we bring on a bit of extra firepower to try to win the game but unfortunately Vadaine wasn’t allowed to compete at the same level as [Walsall’s] Jamille Matt.

“With everything that went against us, we were still trying to get the winner and their second goal is a sucker punch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Allen tucked home a penalty after Richie Smallwood’s foul on Charlie Lakin.

Bradford levelled via Olly Sanderson levelled. Clarke Oduor missed a sitter as the Bantams bossed the second half before Johnson snatched a late winner.

Walsall: Simkin, Okagbue, Williams, Allen, Connor Barrett (Adomah 82), Jellis, Stirk, Lakin (Earing 67), Liam Gordon, Lowe (Cleary 67), Matt (Johnson 79). Unused substitutes: Hornby, Hall, Weir.

Bradford: Sam Walker, Diabate, Byrne (Shepherd 20), Kelly (Pattison 46), Halliday, Jamie Walker, Smallwood, Oduor (Pointon 84), Wright, Sanderson (Oliver 83), Cook. Unused substitutes: Doyle, Smith, Benn.