'We deserved a point': Graham Alexander's claim after Bradford City suffer second defeat in three

Bradford boss Graham Alexander felt the officials did not give his side a fair crack of the whip in their 2-1 League Two defeat at Walsall.

Saddlers substitute Danny Johnson’s 88th-minute winner settled a pulsating affair in which each side enjoyed dominant spells but spurned multiple chances.

“It’s difficult to digest that we didn’t come out with a point because I felt we deserved that over the whole game,” said Alexander, after a second defeat in three.

“Walsall were the better team in the first 20 minutes and put us under a lot of pressure – they caused us problems because their front two were allowed to compete.

City manager Graham Alexander. (Picture: Tony Johnson)City manager Graham Alexander. (Picture: Tony Johnson)
“We got nothing from the (referee for) 50-50 duels – both teams had a big striker, one was allowed to compete, one wasn’t.

“At 1-1 we bring on a bit of extra firepower to try to win the game but unfortunately Vadaine wasn’t allowed to compete at the same level as [Walsall’s] Jamille Matt.

“With everything that went against us, we were still trying to get the winner and their second goal is a sucker punch.”

Taylor Allen tucked home a penalty after Richie Smallwood’s foul on Charlie Lakin.

Bradford levelled via Olly Sanderson levelled. Clarke Oduor missed a sitter as the Bantams bossed the second half before Johnson snatched a late winner.

Walsall: Simkin, Okagbue, Williams, Allen, Connor Barrett (Adomah 82), Jellis, Stirk, Lakin (Earing 67), Liam Gordon, Lowe (Cleary 67), Matt (Johnson 79). Unused substitutes: Hornby, Hall, Weir.

Bradford: Sam Walker, Diabate, Byrne (Shepherd 20), Kelly (Pattison 46), Halliday, Jamie Walker, Smallwood, Oduor (Pointon 84), Wright, Sanderson (Oliver 83), Cook. Unused substitutes: Doyle, Smith, Benn.

Referee: L Smith (Lancashire).

