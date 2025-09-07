'We didn't lay a glove': Harrogate Town boss bemoans defeat to Crawley Town

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was left frustrated his side couldn’t “lay a glove” on Crawley Town as they slipped to a third straight defeat.

Relegated from League One at the end of last term, the Red Devils travelled to North Yorkshire having taken just two points from their opening six matches.

But they got up and running for the campaign courtesy of a fine curling effort from the left boot of Reece Brown shortly before half-time.

After seeing his side suffer a third straight defeat, Harrogate manager Simon Weaver said: “I expected more.

“I was disappointed that we didn’t lay a glove in the first half and the quality in the final third was missing on the day.”

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Cass, O'Connor, Faulkner, Burrell, Morris (Fox 81), Evans, Taylor (McAleny 78), Smith, Duke-Mckenna, McCoulsky (Muldoon 78). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Asare, Bradbury, Bennett.

Crawley Town: Davies, Barker, Conroy, Flint, Brown, Pereira (Malone 76), Bajrami (Anderson 76), Scott (Holohan 66), Adeyemo (Forster 46), Loft, McKirdy (Tshimanga 90). Unused substitutes: Roles.