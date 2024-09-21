Darrell Clarke was delighted by the spirit shown by his Barnsley side as they struck late to grab a 2-1 win at Burton.

Captain Luca Connell had put the visitors ahead, somewhat against the run of play with a 30-yard free kick.

Burton looked to have salvaged a point through Jack Cooper-Love’s 88th-minute header but Clarke praised his side’s response as they went up the other end and grabbed all three points through Stephen Humphrys’ 90th-minute header.

“It wasn’t pretty at times,” the Tykes boss admitted. “The first half, there wasn’t a lot in the game and we didn’t really get the rhythm going but we score a cracking goal from the skipper with a bit of individual quality.

Darrell Clarke saw his Barnsley team bounce back at Burton (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“Second half, I thought we were better and created more chances on the front foot. Credit to my boys though, to go 1-1 so late in the game when they (Burton) haven’t created many opportunities and to go straight up the other end and win it tells me we have got some decent character in the dressing room.

“Really pleased to win a game that wasn’t great on the eye but the boys dug in fantastically well after a tough week.”

It proved to be a good response after successive away defeats in league and cup, conceding 10 goals and not scoring any after Tuesday’s 7-0 loss to Manchester United.