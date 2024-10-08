'We should have had four or five': Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff bemoans lack of 'ruthlessness' versus Barnsley

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 9th Oct 2024, 00:26 BST
HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff admitted he was not wholly satisfied with his side’s second 2-0 win over former club Barnsley in the space of four days and felt his players could have been a lot more ruthless in their finishing.

For the second successive game, the Terriers comprehensively bettered the Reds and followed up their victory in the league with an identikit success in the EFL Trophy, with Barnsley now eliminated from the competition.

Freddie Ladapo’s first goal for the club just before the hour mark put Town ahead and substitute Danny Ward added a second in stoppage time.

Duff said: "I thought we were good value for the win and the dominant team throughout.

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
"We passed the ball really well and hurt them in different ways. The only gripe is we should have scored more goals, four or five in my opinion.

"We need to be more ruthless. You are not going to have that much possession and 24, 25 shots in every game.

"But there were pleasing parts of it and we showed we can pass the ball. It’s having that confidence and belief and we look a better team when we move the ball like that.

"We’d been on a bad run before (Saturday), there’s no getting away from that. We’re trying to give a little bit confidence. We’re trying to get them to play like they train and not the other way around. We need to play like we train. This is what training has been looking like.

"When we ‘pass’ the ball, we look a good team.”

