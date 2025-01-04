'We should have won': 'Rotherham United boss Steve Evans on derby draw at Huddersfield Town and Ruben Roosken red card
The Millers, who came into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win at Lincoln, were second best in the first period but improved markedly on the restart en route to a second straight clean sheet on their travels as they extended their unbeaten run to three matches.
Evans said: “I think we go away disappointed that we have not won the game.
"I think if I take he first half in general, they looked a little bit crisper and sharper than us. That comes from a freshness of no having played two or three days ago.
"We had to allow for that and defended really well and had one off the line from Shaun (McWilliams) and were in the game with counter-attacking without any real quality.
“Tactically, we wanted to get a few players two or three yards up the pitch to open it up for us. I thought it does and we missed some grerat chances and on another day, Mallik (Wilks) probably gets a couple. But he’s worked incredibly hard as they all have.”
Town were reduced to ten men for the last minutes of normal time when debutant Ruben Roosken was dismissed for a high challenge on Cam Humphreys, less than 10 minutes after coming on as a sub for his first game.
Evans added: "The red card is in front of me. I know they complained initially, but know they have immediate footage from the bench and have to accept it’s a clear red card.
"We pressed and countered to try and get the winner, but with that final bit of quality, we didn’t quite have it in the locker.
"But I am pleased with he last two games. Over the holiday period, there’s been one or two moments where we’ve let ourselves down, but we have freshened it up and changed it and it's worked at Lincoln and here.”
