'We showed fight': But Tim Walter's toothless Hull City dumped into bottom three

The pressure continues to build on Tim Walter after Hull City lost a key game at the foot of the Championship that left them in the bottom three.

Centre-half Mark McGuinness’s first goal for the club on 33 minutes was enough to ensure the points remained in Bedfordshire, as he swivelled to volley in Shandon Baptiste’s corner.

The Tigers had made a bright start to the contest and dominated possession, although Teden Mengi headed straight at Croatian keeper Ivor Pandur, before Luton took the lead on 33 minutes, McGuinness swivelling to

Joao Pedro glanced wide from Lewie Coyle’s inviting cross, but after the break, Elijah Adebayo nodded Tom Holmes’ delivery wide.

City should have restored parity on 51 minutes, Regan Slater’s marvellous low cross sidefooted against the post by Pedro, with Luton stopper Thomas Kaminski parrying Kasey Palmer’s fierce drive away.

The Belgian then made a terrific stop late on when Palmer’s curler deflected off McGuinness, as sub Chris Bedia volleyed badly wide with virtually his first touch in stoppage time.

A frustrated Tigers chief Tim Walter, who saw his side now make it eight games without a victory, added: “It’s the same, a replay from the other games that we played the last seven weeks, but at the end, they took one set-piece to score and we didn’t.

“We weren’t able to score and that’s the moment, but what I saw was a good character from my team, because they’re fighting until the end.

“They tried to fight against a loss and that’s important to have and they created, we had a lot of possession, we played a different style, we played not just from the back short, we played long balls and I’m very happy about my team.

“They want to score, that’s all they want, they want to shoot them in, they want to score before, but on Tuesday it’s the next opportunity to score and that’s all I can expect.

“They still showed a lot of confidence and a lot of conviction and that’s all I can see at the moment on the pitch.”

Luton: Kaminski, Holmes, McGuinness, Mengi, Burke (Hashioka 66), Baptiste (Walsh 56), Nakamba, Krauss (Mpanzu 85), Chong, Adebayo (Brown 66), Morris. Unused substitutes: Krul, Andersen, Moses, Woodrow, Taylor.

Hull City: Pandur, L Coyle, Jones, Hughes, Drameh, Simons (Bedia 88), Slater, Omur (Palmer 72), Puerta (Longman 58), Kamara, Joao Pedro. Unused substitutes: Racioppi, Giles, McLoughlin, Mehlem, Jacob, Burstow.