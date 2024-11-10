'We showed them too much respect': But Grant McCann relieved by Doncaster Rovers fightback against Notts County

Doncaster Rovers 1 Notts County 1 Doncaster manager Grant McCann was pleased harsh half-time words had the desired effect as his side came back to earn a point against fellow high-flyers Notts County.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCann made no secret of his frustration with a poor first-half showing from his side, with Alassana Jatta heading County in front after 13 minutes.

But he was pleased with the response in the second half as Rovers levelled through Joe Ironside 17 minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought for 30 minutes that we couldn’t live with them in the first half,” McCann said. “That’s disappointing for me and I told the boys that at half-time.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“They’re a really good team, Notts County. We weren’t aggressive or progressive enough against them. We didn’t commit enough and I spoke to the players all week about that – decide, commit, press and be aggressive to get to the ball.

“The first goal comes from a give-and-go and we’d spoken about that as well.

“I told the boys at half-time that we needed to be better. They’re a good team but we were showing them too much respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The second half is how we wanted to play, how we wanted to start the game and I thought we were much better.

“I’m disappointed with my team for the first 30 minutes but we never let them breathe in the second half and there were some outstanding performances.”

Magpies head coach Stuart Maynard was satisfied to see his side showing both sides of their game during the draw.

Maynard was pleased to see work on the training ground pay off with Jatta’s goal before County dug in after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It ended up a very end-to-end game,” he said. “They put a little bit of pressure on us in the second half, but I thought it was a match in which two really good footballing teams went head to head with each other.

“We started the game with real intent and wanted to make sure that we silenced the home crowd. We did excellently with our counter-press and nicking the ball off them and I was very happy with the goal we scored, because it was what we work on all the time on the training field.

“I was very pleased for the lads because it’s one thing us having the vision but another for them to execute it on the pitch.

“It was some header from AJ and he’s been outstanding for us ever since he came into the building – not just in terms of his goals, but his work rate and the way he brings others into play is incredible as well.