'We took care of business' - Lionesses survive qualifying scare to make Euro 2025

England boss Sarina Wiegman admitted her relief after her side secured qualification for Euro 2025.

A goalless draw against Sweden in Gothenburg was enough for the Lionesses to secure direct qualification for next year’s tournament in Switzerland.

Reigning champions England finished second in Group A3 and earned a hard-fought point to avoid a play-off scenario for qualification.

They dominated the first half, with the best chance falling to Georgia Stanway, before Sweden got a foothold in the game.

In control: Sheffield's Millie Bright of England runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Evelyn Ijeh of Sweden. (Picture: David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

Lucy Bronze had a powerful effort saved by Zecira Musovic in the second half before the momentum shifted in Sweden’s favour and Filippa Angeldal nearly caught Hannah Hampton out with a shot from distance.

Wiegman admitted it was a relief to qualify following a tough contest.

The England boss said: “I’m happy and very relieved because indeed it was a tough game and again, two different phases.

“The first half I think we dominated, beside the last part. When you play so well, we are so dominant and we have to create more chances and score goals.

“The second half we couldn’t keep up that level, which is something we wanted to do.

“Now we have a year to prepare (for Euro 2025), what we absolutely want to improve is to keep this level.

“But keeping it 0-0, qualifying in this group – which is a very hard group – I’m indeed relieved.”

Captain Leah Williamson was pleased to see her side take care of business.

“Their change of tactics, they had different threats which we knew before – height being one of them – but I think we stood firm,” said Williamson.

“We couldn’t play the football we wanted to play in the second half, which put us under a lot of pressure, so I’m happy to see the game out because it could’ve gone differently.

“We took care of business, we qualified which means we can prepare now and we get the most out of ourselves ahead of next year, which is the same story ahead of the last Euros.