Exeter City v Harrogate Town: Manager Simon Weaver considers changes to side for in-form Grecians trip

Recall: Harrogate centre-half Will Smith could be recalled for tonight’s game at Exeter City. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

The Sulphurites make the long trip down to Devon aiming to end the Grecians’ seven-match unbeaten run, but knowing they will have to improve on their two most recent performances in order to do so.

Having conceded three times against both Crawley and Rochdale and ended up with just one point to show for their efforts, Harrogate Town undoubtedly need to tighten up at the back if they are to have any chance of getting a result against a City side who have won three on the spin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Rory McArdle, Lewis Richards and Ryan Fallowfield all currently injured, Weaver’s defensive options are limited, though he still has centre-half Will Smith and the versatile Nathan Sheron waiting in the wings.

“We have conceded six goals in two matches, so of course that opens the door up for change,” the Town boss said.

“We will look at it [selection] because the last couple of performances do bring the likes of Will, and others, into contention. But that’s across all areas of the pitch.

“Everybody comes into consideration. They’re all my players aren’t they, I’ve signed every single one of them and there will be no favouritism. Decisions are made based on what I see in training and players’ attitudes.

“We want to keep clean-sheets, however it’s not one single person’s fault that we’ve conceded six in the last two.”

Last six games: Exeter City WWWDWW; Harrogate Town LLDWLD.

Referee: B Huxtable (Devon).