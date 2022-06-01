The summer transfer window opens this month for clubs in the Championship and across the EFL.

It’s the first of the month and the transfer window in England is just ten days away from officially opening as clubs continue to make early moves and agreements.

Rotherham United will return to the second tier next season and two players are attracting interest as their contract near expiry with a defender wanted by “several” Championship clubs while Cardiff City are being linked with a striker.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town are thought to be considering a move for a Cheltenham Town defender and Blackpool are stalling over making the loan deal of a Charlton Athletic player permanent due to the £500,000 fee.

A former Middlesbrough and Bristol City favourite looks set to earn a new contract with QPR while a former Sheffield United defender has joined a German Bundesliga side after being released by his Russian club.

Elsewhere, Norwich City are looking to bring a former MK Dons star back to England but could face competition from Swansea City and Europa League finalists Rangers.

Finally, Reading have told a goalkeeper that he is free to leave the club this summer while Leeds United are said to be leading Newcastle United in the race to land a Birmingham City starlet.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

1. Canaries interested in Sorinola Norwich City are said to be interested in signing former MK Dons defender Matthew Sorinola this summer but could face competition from Swansea City and Rangers (Norfolk Live) Photo Sales

2. Leeds lead race for Newcastle target Hall Leeds United reportedly lead a host of Premier League clubs, incluidng Newcastle United, in the pursuit of Birmingham City youngster George Hall (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Southwood free to leave Reading Reading have informed goalkeeper Luke Southwood he is free to find a new club (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. Interest high in Smith Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City are keen on Rotherham United striker Michael Smith who is out of contract this summer (The 72) Photo Sales