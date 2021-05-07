Welcome break for Huddersfield Town but no rest for Carlos Corberan

Corberan’s first season as a Championship head coach has been an illuminating and hopefully unique one as on top of everything else he has had to wrestle with the challenges of Covid-19.

It started well, in the top half when Corberan’s contract was extended on Christmas Eve after producing an entertaining brand of football at short notice and on a tight budget but Huddersfield’s record has been the Football League’s worst in 2021.

Corberan will spend his summer analysing what went wrong – and right – and identifying what needs to change.

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“Rest is very necessary for everyone, especially after this demanding season,” he acknowledged. “But I think for every coach after two days at home you start to miss the work too.

“Maybe one of the most important times for next season starts after the (Reading) game.

“In football you can’t find moments to stop because every season is connected. As soon as the game against Reading is finished my focus and determination will be on next season.”

Pipa and Toffolo have had injury-disrupted seasons and like Fraizer Campbell will not feature on Saturday.

Left-back Toffolo missed 13 matches from mid-February to mid-April with a back injury and a long-standing groin problem limited right-back Pipa to starting every other game in April.

“Toffolo was making good progress but we were pushing him a little bit,” explained Corberan. “It wasn’t a normal injury because it was something in his back which needed a little bit of rest.

“Pipa has always had this type of problem at the end of the season but he’s working with the medical staff and will continue to do so over the summer because when you have this type of problem you need to continue doing exercises to make you stronger in this area.

“For Toffolo it’s more about recovery, for Pipa it’s more prevention work.

“I hope with this period of time in the best hands and with good exercises both will be ready for the start of pre-season.”