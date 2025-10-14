'Well timed, 'very sharp': Two quality 8/10s as Bradford City ease to knock-out stages of EFL Trophy against Everton under-21s

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from the EFL Trophy group game against Everton under-21s at Valley Parade.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hilton: Probably wouldn’t have minded a bit more to do. Made one sharp first-half save, low down. 7

Byrne: The only starter from the league game against Rotherham 12 days ago. Harshly booked for a slight shirt tug. 7

J Wright: Diverted a cross into his net to make it 4-1. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Calum Kavanagh of Bradford City celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Vertu Trophy match between Bradford City and Everton U21 at University of Bradford Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Kelly: One great saving tackle in first half. Booked in second half, again a harsh one. 7

Halliday: Comfortable evening against fledgling opponents. 7

Power: Got a run-out after missing the last league game due to suspension. His seniority was clear to see against the kindergarten blues. 7

Metcalfe: Involved a fair bit and some eye-catching contributions. Big hand in opener. Enjoyed himself. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Stephen Humphrys of Bradford City looks on during the Vertu Trophy match between Bradford City and Everton U21 at University of Bradford Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Richards: Stepped out for the first time in 231 days for City following a significant hamstring injury. Went close to an opener. Lively. 7

Lapslie: Nicely taken goal before the break. Should be happy enough with his outing. 7

Kavanagh: Made his eagerly-awaited first start of 2025-26 following a shin injury and a welcome sight. Found the net and looked very sharp and at it. 8

Humphrys: Set up the opener and soon added an early brace. Just the way to warm up for the arrival of a former club on Saturday. Well timed. 8

Substitutes: Pattison (Power HT) 7.

T Wright (Kavanagh HT) 7.

Touray (Richards 70), 6.

Neufville (Byrne 70), 6.

Leigh (Kelly 81).