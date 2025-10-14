'Well timed, 'very sharp': Two quality 8/10s as Bradford City ease to knock-out stages of EFL Trophy against Everton under-21s
Hilton: Probably wouldn’t have minded a bit more to do. Made one sharp first-half save, low down. 7
Byrne: The only starter from the league game against Rotherham 12 days ago. Harshly booked for a slight shirt tug. 7
J Wright: Diverted a cross into his net to make it 4-1. 6
Kelly: One great saving tackle in first half. Booked in second half, again a harsh one. 7
Halliday: Comfortable evening against fledgling opponents. 7
Power: Got a run-out after missing the last league game due to suspension. His seniority was clear to see against the kindergarten blues. 7
Metcalfe: Involved a fair bit and some eye-catching contributions. Big hand in opener. Enjoyed himself. 8
Richards: Stepped out for the first time in 231 days for City following a significant hamstring injury. Went close to an opener. Lively. 7
Lapslie: Nicely taken goal before the break. Should be happy enough with his outing. 7
Kavanagh: Made his eagerly-awaited first start of 2025-26 following a shin injury and a welcome sight. Found the net and looked very sharp and at it. 8
Humphrys: Set up the opener and soon added an early brace. Just the way to warm up for the arrival of a former club on Saturday. Well timed. 8
Substitutes: Pattison (Power HT) 7.
T Wright (Kavanagh HT) 7.
Touray (Richards 70), 6.
Neufville (Byrne 70), 6.
Leigh (Kelly 81).
Not used: Walker, Swan.