West Brom 3-0 Rotherham United: Player ratings as plenty of Millers men score 6/10 as Baggies star gets a 9/10

Rotherham United fell to a 3-0 defeat to a resurgent West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

It has been a tough return to action for the Millers, who were beaten 3-1 by Bristol City on their return to the Championship. Jed Wallace opened the scoring for Carlos Corberan’s side after finding the net from Tom Rogic’s pass.

Wallace then turned provider as Grady Diangana made it 2-0 to the home side just before the hour. The points were wrapped up for the home side with 20 minutes remaining as Brandon Thomas-Asante added a third.

The result puts the Baggies three points above the Millers who are just two points above the bottom three. Here’s how every player rated from the Hawthorns this afternoon…

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Jed Wallace of West Bromwich scores their first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Rotherham United at The Hawthorns on December 17, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

West Brom: Palmer 7, Townsend 8, Pieters 7. O’Shea 7, Furlong 7; Rogic 8, Yokuslu 8, Swift 7; Phillips 7, Dike 7, Wallace 9. Substitutes: Thomas-Asante 7, Diangana 8, Grant 6, Molumby 6, Gardner-Hickman 6.