West Brom 3-0 Rotherham United: Player ratings as plenty of Millers men score 6/10 as Baggies star gets a 9/10

It has been a tough return to action for the Millers, who were beaten 3-1 by Bristol City on their return to the Championship. Jed Wallace opened the scoring for Carlos Corberan’s side after finding the net from Tom Rogic’s pass.
Wallace then turned provider as Grady Diangana made it 2-0 to the home side just before the hour. The points were wrapped up for the home side with 20 minutes remaining as Brandon Thomas-Asante added a third.
The result puts the Baggies three points above the Millers who are just two points above the bottom three. Here’s how every player rated from the Hawthorns this afternoon…
West Brom: Palmer 7, Townsend 8, Pieters 7. O’Shea 7, Furlong 7; Rogic 8, Yokuslu 8, Swift 7; Phillips 7, Dike 7, Wallace 9. Substitutes: Thomas-Asante 7, Diangana 8, Grant 6, Molumby 6, Gardner-Hickman 6.
Rotherham United: Johansson 7, Peltier 6, Humphreys 5, Harding 6; Bramall 6, Lindsay 6, Barlaser 6, Norton-Cuffy 6, Wiles 6, High 6, Ogbene 6. Substitutes: Washington 6, Rathbone 6, Hall 6, Kelly 6.