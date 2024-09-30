Sheffield Wednesday have issued a lifetime ban to an individual responsible for an “abhorrent” social media post after a West Brom supporter died following a medical emergency at Hillsborough on Saturday.

West Brom confirmed the death of fan Mark Townsend during the match, which ended in a 3-2 win to the Owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Wednesday said: “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a lifetime ban from all club activities and premises for the individual responsible for an abhorrent social media post.

“The post was relative to the tragic passing of West Bromwich Albion supporter Mark Townsend following a medical emergency at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The individual has been charged by the police and will face the full force of the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We condemn absolutely this outrageous behaviour and underline our zero tolerance policy towards unlawful activity on all social media platforms.