Sheffield Wednesday fan banned for life after ‘abhorrent’ social media post over death of West Brom supporter
West Brom confirmed the death of fan Mark Townsend during the match, which ended in a 3-2 win to the Owls.
In a statement, Wednesday said: “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a lifetime ban from all club activities and premises for the individual responsible for an abhorrent social media post.
“The post was relative to the tragic passing of West Bromwich Albion supporter Mark Townsend following a medical emergency at Hillsborough on Saturday.
“The individual has been charged by the police and will face the full force of the law.
“We condemn absolutely this outrageous behaviour and underline our zero tolerance policy towards unlawful activity on all social media platforms.
“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Townsend and the wider West Bromwich Albion community at this incredibly difficult time.”
