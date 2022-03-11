West Bromwich Albion 2 Huddersfield Town 2 - player ratings

It took the edge off a good performance which moved the Terriers up to second in the Championship.
Lee Nicholls - had some hairy moments but generally did okay 6
Read More
Ollie Turton - put in one exceptional criss and generally got forward well 7
Matty Pearson - did well until that frantic finish 6
Tom Lees - good at both ends for the best part of the game 6
Harry Toffolo - not at his absolute best but played well 6
Danel Sinani - one lovely nutmeg in the second half, but he could have done with a bit more substance 5
Jon Russell - a couple of lovely moments from a player growing into Championship football, he did especially well for the second goal 7
Jonathan Hogg - won the ball well at times but gave it away for Andy Carroll's goal 6
Lewis O'Brien - a good performance in an unfamiliar position on the left of a four-man midfield 7
Sorba Thomas - looked the part as a centre-forward and his dead-ball delivery were of a high standard as usual 7
Danny Ward - two opportunist goals take him to 13 for the season 8
Substitutes:
Levi Colwill (for Sinani, 77) - came on to shore things up but could not 5
Tino Anjorin (for Sinani, 90) - N/A
Jordan Rhodes (for Ward, 90) - N/A
Not used: Blackman, Pipa, Eiting, Holmes.