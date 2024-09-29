A fan died following a ‘medical emergency’ during a football match in Yorkshire this weekend.

Top of the table West Bromwich Albion faced Sheffield Wednesday in an early Championship kick off on Saturday, in which the Owls ran out 3-2 winners.

Shortly after the game had finished, the Midlands side tweeted a statement which confirmed the death of a supporter during the game.

It said: “West Bromwich Albion Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of a supporter following a medical emergency during Saturday’s fixture at Sheffield Wednesday.

“The club has made contact with the supporter’s family to pass on its condolences and asks that they are allowed to grieve privately.

“The thoughts of all of us will remain with the supporter’s loved ones at this desperately sad time.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough ground | Getty

Sheffield Wednesday also released a statement passing on its condolences. It said: “Sheffield Wednesday are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of a West Bromwich Albion supporter during today’s game following a medical emergency.

“Our hearts go out to the supporter’s family, loved ones and the wider WBA community at this incredibly difficult time.”

