West Bromwich Albion supporter dies during Sheffield Wednesday match at Hillsborough
Top of the table West Bromwich Albion faced Sheffield Wednesday in an early Championship kick off on Saturday, in which the Owls ran out 3-2 winners.
Shortly after the game had finished, the Midlands side tweeted a statement which confirmed the death of a supporter during the game.
It said: “West Bromwich Albion Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of a supporter following a medical emergency during Saturday’s fixture at Sheffield Wednesday.
“The club has made contact with the supporter’s family to pass on its condolences and asks that they are allowed to grieve privately.
“The thoughts of all of us will remain with the supporter’s loved ones at this desperately sad time.”
Sheffield Wednesday also released a statement passing on its condolences. It said: “Sheffield Wednesday are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of a West Bromwich Albion supporter during today’s game following a medical emergency.
“Our hearts go out to the supporter’s family, loved ones and the wider WBA community at this incredibly difficult time.”
Wednesday picked up the three points thanks to a late Anthony Musaba winner, which moved the Owls up to 18th place. Despite the loss, West Brom remain top of the table after Sunderland also lost against Watford.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.