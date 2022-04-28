Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours from around Yorkshire.

It looks to be a thrilling end to the Championship campaign for Huddersfield Town as they head into the final two matches of the season.

After beating relegated Barnsley last week, the Terriers now sit in fourth place and are only three points off an automatic promotion spot.

With Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest still to play each other, the race to the Premier League is really heating up.

Carlos Corberan’s side have a tough trip to Coventry City in their penultimate match of the campaign, before they host Bristol City on the final day next weekend.

Elsewhere, Hull City have enjoyed a strong end to the season after winning three of their four previous matches.

The Tigers sit comfortably in 18th place - 20 points ahead of the Tykes.

Barnsley were quick to part ways with manager Poya Asbaghi following their relegation and will now look to appoint a new head coach ahead of their return to League One.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Robins declare interest in ex-Leicester defender Bristol City have shown interest in signing Oxford United centre-back Elliott Moore. The 25-year-old joined the League One side in 2019 after spending 16 years with his boyhood club Leicester City. (Oxford Mail)

2. Cardiff eye swoop for Man United midfielder Cardiff City are interested in signing Manchester United's Dylan Levitt this summer. The 21-year-old has spent this season on loan with Dundee United. (The 72)

3. QPR in talks with 'multiple' Tottenham youngsters QPR are reportedly looking to sign a number of Tottenham starlets this summer, with Troy Parrott, Kion Etete and Harvey White mentioned. The two clubs already have a good relationship and have seen a number of Spurs teenagers head to Loftus Road on trial in the past. (Football Insider)

4. Tottenham trailing in race for £20m-rated Posh ace Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly behind in the race to sign Peterborough United's Ronnie Edwards this summer, with RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund all ahead of them. It is believed Posh could sell the 19-year-old for £15-20 million. (The Sun)