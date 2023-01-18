The latest transfer rumours from the Premier League with less than two weeks remaining in the January transfer window

Napoli ‘optimistic’ about signing Ounahi

Napoli’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli says the club are “optimistic” about signing Azzedine Ounahi despite reported interest from Leeds United, Aston Villa and Leicester City. It has been reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post that Leeds had opportunity to sign the midfielder in the summer for as little as £8m but following a stand-out World Cup with Morocco, Angers have increased the player’s price tag significantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Napoli are also targeting the player but it is uncertain if the Serie A club will be able to meet the valuation for the player, who played a central role as his nation became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup before losing in the last four to beaten finalists France.

Morocco's midfielder Azzedine Ounahi takes part in a training session at the Al Duhail SC Stadium in Doha on December 13 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between France and Morocco. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giuntoli told Sport Mediaset, via Football Italia: “We are optimistic, the player is talented, but right now we are concentrated on the team and what happens on a daily basis.”

West Ham considering move for Maguire

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham are weighing up a loan move for ex-Sheffield United and Hull City defender Harry Maguire, according to the Mirror. The centre-back arrived at Old Trafford from Leicester City for £80m but has fallen out of favour in recent months.

Maguire started his career with the Blades, making over 150 appearances before joining Hull. He joined Leicester from the Tigers before sealing a move to Man United. The Hammers could be on the hunt for a new central defender with Wolves said to be targeting Craig Dawson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Harry Maguire of Manchester United during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Charlton Athletic at Old Trafford on January 10, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Bielsa ‘main candidate’ for Mexico job

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcelo Bielsa is the “main candidate” to become the next manager of the Mexico national team, according to reports. Gerardo Martino stepped down as Mexico coach after their failure to get past the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar. Mexico finished level on points with Poland in Group C but left the World Cup after just three games due to an inferior goal difference.

Bielsa was sacked by Leeds early last year with the club on a poor run of form in the Premier League before being replaced by Jesse Marsch. The Argentine has been linked with several internationals jobs in South America and was recently tipped to become the next boss at Uruguay.

Advertisement Hide Ad