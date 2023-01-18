Napoli ‘optimistic’ about signing Ounahi
Napoli’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli says the club are “optimistic” about signing Azzedine Ounahi despite reported interest from Leeds United, Aston Villa and Leicester City. It has been reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post that Leeds had opportunity to sign the midfielder in the summer for as little as £8m but following a stand-out World Cup with Morocco, Angers have increased the player’s price tag significantly.
Napoli are also targeting the player but it is uncertain if the Serie A club will be able to meet the valuation for the player, who played a central role as his nation became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup before losing in the last four to beaten finalists France.
Giuntoli told Sport Mediaset, via Football Italia: “We are optimistic, the player is talented, but right now we are concentrated on the team and what happens on a daily basis.”
West Ham considering move for Maguire
West Ham are weighing up a loan move for ex-Sheffield United and Hull City defender Harry Maguire, according to the Mirror. The centre-back arrived at Old Trafford from Leicester City for £80m but has fallen out of favour in recent months.
Maguire started his career with the Blades, making over 150 appearances before joining Hull. He joined Leicester from the Tigers before sealing a move to Man United. The Hammers could be on the hunt for a new central defender with Wolves said to be targeting Craig Dawson.
Bielsa ‘main candidate’ for Mexico job
Marcelo Bielsa is the “main candidate” to become the next manager of the Mexico national team, according to reports. Gerardo Martino stepped down as Mexico coach after their failure to get past the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar. Mexico finished level on points with Poland in Group C but left the World Cup after just three games due to an inferior goal difference.
Bielsa was sacked by Leeds early last year with the club on a poor run of form in the Premier League before being replaced by Jesse Marsch. The Argentine has been linked with several internationals jobs in South America and was recently tipped to become the next boss at Uruguay.
ESPN have reported that Bielsa is the “main candidate” to become the next Mexico manager. The former Leeds boss has managed in Mexican club football, having taken charge of Atlas and Club America between 1993 and 1996.