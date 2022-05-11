Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Neither Hull City or Huddersfield Town have revealed their retained and released lists following the conclusion of the Championship campaign, with the Terriers yet to confirm whether they will remain in the second tier or not.

The Tigers have ten players out of contract this summer, however George Honeyman, Callum Elder, Mallik Wilks, Tom Eaves, Tom Huddlestone and Josh Emmanuel all have the option to trigger a further year.

Meanwhile, Matt Ingram, Richard Smallwood, Sean McLoughlin could all depart if they aren’t handed new deals.

Huddersfield have six of their own players out of contract, with Harry Toffolo and Fraizer Campbell the only two with an option of a further year.

Among those who could leave this summer, Josh Koroma is the only regular in the starting XI.

Town’s decision on each player’s contract will most likely depend on the league that they are on next season, with their play-off semi-finals taking place over this weekend.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Coventry City to miss out on defender to European giants Coventry City have suffered a blow in their attempts to bring Ian Maatsen back to the club with Borussia Dortmund also thought to be interested in the left-back. Maatsen was named as City's Young Player of The Year this season. (Football League World)

2. Fulham keeping tabs on ex-Tottenham star Fulham are reportedly considering a move for Watford's Moussa Sissoko as they search for players with Premier League experience. The 32-year-old has spent the last nine years in the English top flight with Newcastle, Tottenham and Watford. (Sport Witness)

3. Cardiff suffer blow in pursuit of Millwall youngster Cardiff City look set to miss out on Millwall's Chinwike Okoli, with the 18-year-old preparing to sign his first professional contract with the Lions. Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Fulham have also expressed interest in the youngster. (The 72)

4. Blades keen on ex-Man United man Sheffield United have joined the race to sign Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell, with the 27-year-old out of contract this summer. Nottingham Forest, West Brom and Bournemouth are also interested. (The Athletic)