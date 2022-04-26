Eight EFL Championship sides make up their games in hand over the next few evenings as the season approaches the final two rounds of fixtures.

Away from the pitch, clubs and players are beginning to make their preparations for the summer transfer window which is fast approaching.

Middlesbrough have been linked with a Hull City striker who is also drawing interest from Birmingham City and Peterborough United while the Tigers are also preparing for summer bids for another of their forward players with Premier League side West Ham reportedly set to begin discussions.

Meanwhile, Boro boss Chris Wilder is assessing his entire squad over their remaining three fixtures.

Blackpool are said to be one of several Championship sides chasing a Forest Green Rovers’ star while Birmingham City could reignite interest in players who they previously tried and failed to sign.

Elsewhere, Liverpool full back Neco Williams has discussed his plans for next season after helping Fulham to promotion while on-loan at Craven Cottage.

Another player with plenty suitors is Bristol City’s Alex Scott and yet another Premier League side have joined the race for the talented youngster.

Finally, A Sheffield United striker, who is currently on-loan at league rivals Millwall, says it would be “amazing” if the opportunity to join the Lions on a permanent basis was available to him for next season.

Here are the transfer stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

1. Williams uncertain on immediate future Liverpool's 21-year-old defender Neco Williams, who is on loan at Fulham, says he does not know where he will be playing next season (Wales Online)

2. Canaries join race for Scott Norwich City are the latest club to enter the race for talented Bristol City teenager Alex Scott ahead of the summer transfer window, joining Leeds United and Spurs (FLW)

3. Blues could return for Palmer and Maja Birmingham City could reignite their interest in former transfer Kasey Palmer and Josh Maja this summer having attempted to sign them in January (BirminghamLive)

4. Brentford make first move for in-demand Johnson Brentford have offered personal terms to Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, as they attempt to get ahead of a series of Premier League rivals for one of the brightest talents in English football (The Independent)