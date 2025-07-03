West Yorkshire derby between Bradford City and Huddersfield Town is moved for TV coverage

BRADFORD City’s West Yorkshire derby against neighbours Huddersfield Town on Saturday, September 13 has been moved for TV coverage.

The League One fixture has been brought forward at the behest of Sky Sports and will now kick off at 12.30pm at Valley Parade. It will be screened on Sky Sports+

Ticket details will be confirmed in due course.

It’s 19 seasons since the Bantams last locked horns with Town at league level.

Valley Parade. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The derby rivals were previously in the same division back in 2006-07 when the Terriers did the double over City without conceding a goal.

The pair have met in cup competitions on three occasions since in Huddersfield, with the common denominator being that City haven’t won.

Back in August 2008, they suffered a particularly painful 4-0 League Cup defeat, in one of the few Terriers highlights of the inauspicious and short-lived Stan Ternent era at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It was a game which saw future Bantams midfielder and Town caretaker manager Jon Worthington score for the hosts.

Graham Alexander led Bradford City to automatic promotion from League Two in the most dramatic of fashions in May.