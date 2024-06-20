Former Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie has admitted to seeing the club as a stepping stone in his career.

The 25-year-old was parachuted into a Premier League survival scrap when he joined Leeds on loan from Juventus in January 2023. Despite his pedigree, he struggled to make an impact as Leeds failed to steer clear of relegation.

A return to the Championship was confirmed on the final day of the season and McKennie was among the players on the receiving end of jeers from the Elland Road crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an interview with The Athletic, the USA international has opened up on his time in West Yorkshire and how it was among the lowest points in his career.

Weston McKennie struggled on loan at Leeds United. Image: Bruce Rollinson

He said: “My time at Leeds was probably one of my lower points, if not the lowest in my professional career. I always look at the positive because I was at Juventus, playing week in and week out, and maybe I developed a little bit of comfortability or complacency, knowing I was going to play on the weekend.

"By going to Leeds and having the performance that I had there and the way that it just turned out in general — four coaches in five months, just nothing going to plan or how I imagined it.”

McKennie had made the switch from Juventus on a temporary basis, although there was an option for his move to be made permanent at the end of the season. However, the midfielder has suggested it was his plan to catch the attention of a top-five club with his exploits at Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “When I went there, my head was more, ‘okay, I want to go here, perform very well, put up numbers, help the team stay up and then hopefully another Premier League team, top five, comes in and sees how well I’ve played and then they would buy me.

“With all the respect to Leeds and their fans, I love Champions League football. I love playing at the highest level. Leeds was more of a place I wanted to go to experience something new, the Premier League. But there’s no better place to be seen by Premier League teams than if you’re playing in the Premier League.”