"We've been done": Huddersfield Town boss on controversial Wrexham loss plus injury updates on Josh Koroma and Nigel Lonwijk

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff was left to lament being on the receiving end of a tough and hugely controversial match-turning decision on a night when the Terriers’ injury issues bit once again in a hard 1-0 League One home loss to Wrexham.

The decisive moment of the game arrived on 73 minutes when Steven Fletcher netted from virtually on the goal line after Lee Nicholls parried Sam Smith’s initial header, with Town adamant that the veteran forward was standing in an offside position.

Town produced a much-improved performance, but saw their home drought extend to almost 10 hours while their winless sequence in front of their own supporters extended to seven matches. They have not netted a home goal since December 29.

A tough result was compounded by Josh Koroma adding to their injury count after coming off midway through the first period. His replacement Dion Charles missed a huge chance ahead of the interval to put the hosts ahead.

Huddersfield Town chief Michael Duff. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Nigel Lonwijk came off at the break after feeling cramp in his hamstring after recently returning from injury.

Duff said: "I thought we were good and the better team.

"We’ve been done. I think there was a foul in the build-up to the goal and it riccocheted and bobbled around all over the place and Fletcher was stood offside. He was stood on the line.

"I thought we were good, but big moments in big games, you need to take them. We had enough opportunities to win the game and you have got to score the first goal. Do that and it’s a completely different game.

Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I don’t remember Wrexham hurting us at all.

“And the real frustration is we are constantly breaking the game up through no choice of your own.

"JK (Josh Koroma) came off through injury and Nigel Lonwijk came off and it enforced and Josh Ruffels had to come off because it was enforced. Tawanda (Chirewa) has had to come off because he was short of game time. You are constantly breaking it up.

"The injuries are so disruptive, it’s really, really frustrating.

"It’s a tough one to take and from my point of view, the players are giving me everything and the performance was really good. We just couldn’t find that moment, but as a general performance, it was much, much better.”

Offering more insight into the injury issues, he added: “Josh (injury) is his calf and it’s never good when he is asking (to come off). We will have to assess Nigel, he said it felt more like a cramp sensation on his hamstring.

"But obviously with where he is at, we are having to take risks with people as we literally don’t have anyone else. hat was more of a precaution and hopefully he’s okay.