AHEAD of a night which could potentially see Bradford City move four points clear at the League One summit, Graham Alexander's message to his players is unequivocal.

“We've done nothing yet”.

The Bantams visit Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United for a derby which has ramifications at both ends of the early table, with the Millers seeking to vacate the relegation zone with three precious points, having dropped to second-from-bottom following Burton Albion's shock win at second-placed Cardiff City on Tuesday evening.

That result was likely to have been greeted with delight across Bradford, but for his part, Alexander is not minded to get distracted by league standings at the start of October. Crucially, he doesn't believe his players will either.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Alexander, whose side are seeking a fourth successive league win, said: “I don’t believe so.

“I’m not in their changing room during the week, so I don’t know what they’re talking about. I go off performance, whatever you do off the pitch, on the training pitch, at the back of the bus, if you’re going out there and performing week in, week out you’ve got the right mindset.

“It doesn’t guarantee you’ll continue to win every week, but it keeps a balance.

“I think we have got the individuals that understand the game. It’s how we are as well as a staff.

Max Power.

“We’ve done nothing yet. We haven’t achieved anything, all we’ve done is give ourselves a good base to attack the rest of the season.

“But we should take strength from what we’ve done because we’ve won some really good games.”

City will line up without influential captain Max Power at league level for the first time this season, with the midfielder serving a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Despite the absence of the Bantams' on-pitch leader, who had been an ever-present in League One, the notion of his side being put out of sync by the unavailability of one player is something Alexander would never countenance.

Without Power, he is sure that plenty of other voices will also be heard at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, where City will be backed by a sell-out 2,456 following in the televised clash.

“Stoke was a tough game (in the EFL Cup) and we won that one (without Power),” he continued.

“I think we’ve got good players. I’m not putting down Max’s impact because it’s easy to see and feel. It’s what we brought him here for.

“The thought of relying on one player would hurt me as a manager that we hadn’t built a group strong enough to miss any individual.

“They can miss through suspension, injury, whatever it is. So the collective always has to be stronger all the time.

“Obviously when Max is talking in the changing room there are three, four, five or six others as well.

“That’s how we want it to be. That’s how we recruit, it’s how we encourage players to have a voice and make an impact. For me, it’s an opportunity to show the real strength of our squad.”