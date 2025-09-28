'We've silenced the noise': Lee Grant's delight as Huddersfield Town back up Manchester City performance

Three days after the emotional high of hosting Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, Huddersfield Town manager got the desired uplift he was hoping for from his players.

On the two previous occasions they’d enjoyed Carabao Cup midweek results, Huddersfield had fallen flat on the resumption of League One duties.

But not on Saturday, as Grant praised his side’s “aggression” in claiming a 1-0 win at Exeter.

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Leo Castledine scored the only goal of the game after 28 minutes – and it was a strike of real quality as he cut in from the left wing and curled a delightful effort into the far top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Huddersfield's Lee Grant. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“The feeling inside the changing room is that it really could have been more,” said Grant.

“Anything other than a clean sheet and a win was unthinkable, but the way we played and the way we went after that game was superb.

“We spoke a lot about that this week – and extensively this morning – and for me, the most pleasing aspect was the intent from the team.

“We dominated the game, controlled the game and created chances. We would love to have scored more goals to reflect the level of control and domination, but a victory and a clean sheet – we are obviously pleased.

“There have been moments over the last seven or eight league games where we have wanted to see the most aggressive version of ourselves.

“We have tended to see that later in games, but what we saw today was a performance of much more aggression and, in terms of scoreline, it perhaps didn’t reflect it with the level of intent, the chances we created, the xG – the big moments are all there.

“We are delighted to put to bed some of that noise which was perhaps warranted because it was something we wanted to put right and we did that today.”

Exeter: Whitworth, Sweeney (Turns 81), Fitzwater, Andrew (Higgins 81), McMillan, Doyle-Hayes (Francis 81), Brierley, Niskanen, Cole (Yfeko 70), Wareham, Magennis (Wilson 81). Unused substitutes: Bycroft, Oakes.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Sorensen, Feeney, Low, Roosken, Ledson (Vost 89), Kasumu, Harness (Ashia 74), Wiles (Gooch 89), Castledine (Taylor 82), May. Unused substitutes: Goodman, Wallace, Roughan.