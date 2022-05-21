What Burnley need to do to beat Newcastle United and relegate Leeds United

After Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Aston Villa, Burnley go into the final day of the season outside the bottom three on goal difference, knowing if they can match Leeds’ result away to Brentford they can look forward to another season in the top flight.

That would complete a remarkable turnaround with Jackson having won three and drawn two of his seven games since replacing Sean Dyche, but the pressure has been on at Turf Moor for some time given the predicament they were in, and Jackson said Sunday would be no different.

“I think every game we’ve had since I’ve been here, they’ve said it’s a must,” he said.

One last push: Burnley’s Ashley Barnes, left, and Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings battle for the ball. (Picture: PA)

“We must get something out of this game or that game, and the lads have been delivering. The performances have been strong.

“In the Villa game at home we made some errors, we made an error for the goal last night, but the players have had that around them now for the last six or seven games, they’re used to living in that and that will stand them in good stead.

“We know Sunday is going to be emotional. We’ll try and take that out of it, use some of it, take a bit of fire from it and go and attack the moment again.”

Jackson called Burnley’s performance at Villa Park an “absolute masterclass in defending” as they battled to take a point, going ahead through an Ashley Barnes penalty before Emi Buendia brought Villa level after a move that began with an apparent foul throw from Matty Cash.

Burnley caretaker manager Mike Jackson who said his players would treat Sunday's relegation decider at home to Newcastle no differently to any of their other recent games. (Picture: ndrew Matthews/PA Wire)

But it was another display that told Jackson his players are handling the pressure.

“I think that’s where they’re at their best,” he said. “When I watch that game back, some of the work put in, the details we’ve worked on and been focusing on.

“If you take all the noise out of it, we’ve come away with a point. We still have to get some sort of result so it’s not really changed anything.

“We’re in a little bit of a better position and we’re just looking forward now.”