What channel is England v Austria on tonight? How to watch Women's Euro 2022 opener at Old Trafford

Sarina Wiegman described England as “really ready to go” ahead of her side kicking off their bid for home European Championship glory.

England – unbeaten in 14 matches under Wiegman, with 12 of those victories – face an Austria outfit ranked 13 places below them at 21 in the world, who they beat 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier at the Stadium of Light in November.

Matches then follow against Norway and Northern Ireland, who play each other at St Mary’s on Thursday.

Old Trafford is a sell-out and for those not able to attend the fixture, here is all you need to keep up with the action.

Is it on TV?

BBC One will broadcast the fixture which kicks off at 8pm. Coverage begins at 7pm with the post-match analysis and interviews set to conclude by 10.15pm.

Is there a stream?

GETTING PREPARED: England Women train on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of the Euro 2022 opener. Picture: Getty Images.

BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will host online coverage of the fixture.

iPlayer is available as an app on phones, tablets and consoles as well as online.

Who is favourite for the tournament?

Spain are slight favourites at 7/2 while England are priced at 4/1 to claim tournament victory on home soil.