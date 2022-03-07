What channel is Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town on? How to watch, kick-off time and streaming details

A home tie against Liverpool awaits the winners of this evening's fifth round clash, with both clubs already knocking out Premier League opposition in this year's competition.

The Terriers defeated Burnley in round three before seeing off Barnsley to set up a clash with Forest who have beaten Arsenal and Leicester City on their way to the fifth round.

How can I watch?

The contest will be shown on ITV 4 this evening with coverage beginning at 6.45pm for the 7.30pm kick off.

The fixture can also be streamed using the ITV Hub which can be used online and on mobile devices.

What is the prize money?

Both clubs will receive £125,000 each in broadcast fees while the winners of the tie will earn an additional £180,000.

When is the quarter finals?

The quarter finals will be played in just under two weeks, with games scheduled for March 19 and March 20.