The Terriers returned from Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship semi-final first leg with the Hatters at Kenilworth Road all square at 1-1.

But as he and his players attempted to negotiate the quick turnaround between games, Corberan was adamant no-one within the camp needed reminding of the prize which is up for grabs.

He said: "They know. They know we have 90 minutes where we need to beat Luton to continue in the play-offs.

OPENER: Danel Sinani scored Huddersfield's goal at Luton on Friday. Picture: PA Wire.

“(On Friday) it was important that if we couldn’t win, we didn’t lose and go into the home leg with the possibility that if we win the game, we’ll progress.”

Here's how to keep up with the action tonight.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports Football will broadcast the action from 7pm, with the contest kicking off at 7.45pm.

ALL SQUARE: Luton celebrate their equaliser against Huddersfield. Picture: PA Wire.

Is there a stream?

The fixture can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.99.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

What happened in the first leg?

AWAY FOLLOWING: Huddersfield fans will hope to give their side a push in tonight's game after travelling down to support them in Luton. Picture: PA Wire.

Luton and Huddersfield are all square heading into tonight's second leg after Friday's fixture ended 1-1 at Kenilworth Road.

The Terriers, who went into the game having finished third in the table during the regular season, almost had a penalty inside the opening 30 seconds, Harry Toffolo pushed in the box by wing-back James Bree, but referee Rob Jones gave nothing.

Bree then almost scored at the other end, his fierce drive touched over the bar by visiting keeper Lee Nicholls after he was fed by Jordan Clark.

Huddersfield had the opening goal of the contest on 12 minutes, though, when Luton defender Kal Naismith slipped and Toffolo was able to find Danel Sinani who motored away on the right, going on to drill past Matt Ingram at his near post.

Danny Ward was then denied by an excellent Sonny Bradley block as the visitors looked to add a second.

Luton managed to restore parity on the half-hour when a superb free-kick from the left was sent in by Naismith and met on the volley by captain Sonny Bradley, beating Lee Nicholls who got a hand to it but could not keep it out.

Team news

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan has decisions to make ahead of tonight's game. Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill was an unused substitute for Friday’s 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road after missing training earlier in the week through illness, with Naby Sarr deputising, and he will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Fellow defender Ollie Turton limped off at the break at Luton and was replaced by Pipa. The Spaniard was instrumental in an improved display after the break and will hope to have done enough to start.

Lewis O’Brien started at Luton on his return from a hip injury and Sorba Thomas was used as a late substitute after his knee problem, but neither Matty Pearson nor Josh Koroma made the squad.

Luton manager Nathan Jones has recalled attacker Josh Neufville from his loan spell at National League Yeovil ahead of the second leg. With top-scorer Elijah Adebayo still a doubt with a hamstring injury, Jones has drafted the academy graduate back in as cover for Cameron Jerome, Danny Hylton and Harry Cornick.