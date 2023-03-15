What channel is Hull City v Burnley on in the Championship?

Can Hull City slow down Burnley’s relentless march to the Premier League – and what channel is Wednesday night’s game on?

Hull have done well under Liam Rosenior, particularly at the MKM Stadium, but Vincent Kompany’s Burnley pay no heed to records.

Burnley are 13 points clear at the top of the Championship and have lost just twice in 36 games, winning 23 of them.

Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans following another Sky Bet Championship victory (Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Hull are 15th, with Rosenior having prevented what could have been a relegation battle since coming in in the late autumn.

Is the match on TV?

Yes is the answer to that one. Hull City v Burnley is on Sky Sports Arena from 7.40pm. The game kicks off at 7.45pm.