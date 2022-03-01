What channel is Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur on? - How to watch, kick-off time and every FA Cup game on TV this week

Boro beat Manchester United on penalties in the fourth round to secure a home draw against Spurs in the last 16.

The fifth-round kicks off tonight and ends on Monday, March 7 with Huddersfield Town's trip to Nottingham Forest, which is also set to be broadcast, concluding the action.

All eight fifth-round are set to be made available for broadcast.

FA CUP CLASH: Between Middlesbrough and Spurs this evening. Picture: Getty Images.

What channel is Boro v Spurs on?

Middlesbrough's clash with Spurs will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, kicking off at 7.55pm.

Below is how to watch every FA Cup fixture this week.

Tuesday, March 1

Peterborough United v Manchester City - 19:15 (ITV)

Crystal Palace v Stoke City - 19:30 (BBC iPlayer and Red Button)

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur - 19:55 (BBC One and iPlayer)

Wednesday, March 2

Luton Town v Chelsea - 19:15 (BBC One and iPlayer)

Southampton v West Ham 19:30 (BBC iPlayer and Red Button)

Liverpool v Norwich City - 20:15 (ITV).

Thursday, March 3

Everton v Boreham Wood - 20:15 (ITV).

Monday, March 7