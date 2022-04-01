What channel is Rotherham United v Sutton United on? How to watch Millers in Papa John's Trophy at Wembley

The Millers will take on League Two Sutton United in the Papa John's Trophy final before turning their attention back to the League One title and promotion battle.

Rotherham won the trophy in 1996 while Sutton have never lifted it. Sunday's meeting will be the first-ever professional contest between the sides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is it on TV?

The contest will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 2.30pm, with the match kicking off at 3pm on Sunday (April 3).

The fixture can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.98.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

How did both sides get here?

WEMBLEY BOUND: Rotherham United defeated Hartlepool in the semi-final to book their spot in the final. Picture: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

Rotherham qualified top of Group E in the northern section of the competition, beating Doncaster Rovers, Manchester City Under-21s and Scunthorpe United on their way out of the group.

Sutton also had a perfect record in their group as they beat Portsmouth, Wimbledon and Crystal Palace Under-21s in Group B of the southern section.

Rotherham beat Port Vale on penalties in round two while Sutton also needed penalties to advance against Stevenage.

The Millers beat Crewe Alexandra 4-2 in round three before securing a penalty shootout victory over Cambridge in the last eight.

Sutton beat Colchester United 2-1 in round three before knocking Harrogate Town out with a 1-0 win in the quarter finals.

Rotherham beat Hartlepool on penalties in the semi-finals while Sutton defeated Wigan on spot-kicks.

Latest odds