Can Sheffield Wednesday be stopped by Bolton Wanderers as they charge towards promotion from League One?

Sheffield Wednesday are three points clear of 2nd place Plymouth Argyle at the top of League One and will be looking to extend their run of form this evening as they take on Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough. Darren Moore’s side are flying at the moment and are unbeaten in their last 22 league games.

Their opponents make the trip to South Yorkshire on the back of their 2-0 loss at home to Ipswich Town last time out. The Trotters are 6th in the table but are winless in their last three outings as they risk slipping out of the play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore following the Sky Bet League One match at Fratton Park v Portsmouth. (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Is the match on TV?

No. Sheffield Wednesday vs Bolton Wanderers is not being shown live on Sky Sports with Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United being shown instead.

The game kicks off at 19:45 (GMT) and there are alternative ways to keep up with the action. Sheffield Wednesday’s official Twitter page will provide live updates throughout. The match is being streamed on ifollow with matchday passes costing £10.