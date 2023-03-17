News you can trust since 1754
Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers: Kick-off time, is it on TV and how to watch

Can Sheffield Wednesday be stopped by Bolton Wanderers as they charge towards promotion from League One?

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:08 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday are three points clear of 2nd place Plymouth Argyle at the top of League One and will be looking to extend their run of form this evening as they take on Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough. Darren Moore’s side are flying at the moment and are unbeaten in their last 22 league games.

Their opponents make the trip to South Yorkshire on the back of their 2-0 loss at home to Ipswich Town last time out. The Trotters are 6th in the table but are winless in their last three outings as they risk slipping out of the play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore following the Sky Bet League One match at Fratton Park v Portsmouth. (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)
Is the match on TV?

No. Sheffield Wednesday vs Bolton Wanderers is not being shown live on Sky Sports with Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United being shown instead.

The game kicks off at 19:45 (GMT) and there are alternative ways to keep up with the action. Sheffield Wednesday’s official Twitter page will provide live updates throughout. The match is being streamed on ifollow with matchday passes costing £10.

The highlights will be shown on ITV’s EFL highlights show on Saturday evening (18th March, 21:00).