What channel is Villareal v Liverpool on? Kick-off time, streaming details and team news for Championship League semi-final

Liverpool have the opportunity to reach their third Champions League final in five years as they travel to Villareal for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 12:54 pm
Updated Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 12:57 pm

The Reds are 2-0 ahead on aggregate, with an own goal from a Jordan Henderson cross and a goal from Sadio Mane giving them the edge heading into the second leg.

How can I watch?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The fixture will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm for the game which kicks off at 8pm.

BT Sport customers can watch the action as part of their subscription. Alternatively, a monthly pass is available and can be used on two devices. It costs £25 and can be cancelled at anytime.

Team news

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino will miss the Champions League semi-final second leg against Villarreal as he has not fully recovered from a foot injury.

The Brazil international has missed the last four matches and, while he will travel with the squad to Spain, he is not in contention.

PARIS AWAITS: The winner of the semi-final between Liverpool and Villareal. Picture: Getty Images.

Forward Divock Origi returns after illness ruled him out at the weekend, while centre-back Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Mohamed Salah – all rested for Saturday’s win at Newcastle – are set to return.

LiverpoolTeam newsJordan Henderson