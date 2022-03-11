Darren Moore on speculation linking Sheffield Wednesday with Bradford City captain Paudie O'Connor

Paudie O'Connor of Bradford City (Picture: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

The former Leeds United defender - who moved to the Bantams permanently in the summer of 2019, is out of contract in June.

O'Connor was linked with a couple of second-tier clubs in the 2021 close season and has also attracted interest among League One sides.

The Irishman was named as City's player of the year last term and also picked up the players' player accolade in 2020-21.

Moore said: “I wouldn’t like to discuss any players at the moment.

“Let’s just focus on this campaign and go from there.

“There are players being discussed. We’ll just focus on this season, but there are players being discussed.