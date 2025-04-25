What Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann said about the absence of a 'big, big player' for Bradford City ahead of crunch League Two showdown
Smallwood serves the final game of a three-match ban following a costly dismissal at Swindon, while one of Rovers’ own senior men in Billy Sharp is back from a two-game suspension after also sitting out the Easter programme.
The Bantams captain is someone whom McCann knows well from his time at Hull, where the midfield enforcer skippered the side to the League One title in 2020-21.
While obviously happy the 34-year-old is not on deck for a game of such colossal importance, McCann is conscious of the squad strength at City, much like at his own club where a number of squad members have regularly stepped up due to key absences.
McCann said: "Richie is obviously a big player for them and I have a lot of respect and time for Richie. He was my captain at Hull.
"He’s a big, big player for Bradford and was a big player for me. But every team has had injuries and suspensions.
"We have been missing (Joe) Olowu, (Jay) McGrath and Sharp and Jack Senior now.
"We have had players out and Bradford have had players out. I don’t think you can (afford to) get to the time in the season where you sit there and think: ‘oh well, if we had him or him.’
"You have to try and put together the best of what is available. No doubt that is what Graham (Alexander) is doing as he’s a good manager."
Ex-Halifax defender Senior will miss the final two games of the regular season - and any potential play-off involvement - after suffering a significant hamstring injury on Easter Monday which will sideline him until pre-season.