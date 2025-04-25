What Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann said about the absence of a 'big, big player' for Bradford City ahead of crunch League Two showdown

DONCASTER Rovers manager Grant McCann admits that he only derives limited satisfaction from the fact that Richie Smallwood is not around to lead Bradford City on the pitch this weekend.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smallwood serves the final game of a three-match ban following a costly dismissal at Swindon, while one of Rovers’ own senior men in Billy Sharp is back from a two-game suspension after also sitting out the Easter programme.

The Bantams captain is someone whom McCann knows well from his time at Hull, where the midfield enforcer skippered the side to the League One title in 2020-21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While obviously happy the 34-year-old is not on deck for a game of such colossal importance, McCann is conscious of the squad strength at City, much like at his own club where a number of squad members have regularly stepped up due to key absences.

Bradford City's Richie Smallwood. Photo: Tony Johnson.

McCann said: "Richie is obviously a big player for them and I have a lot of respect and time for Richie. He was my captain at Hull.

"He’s a big, big player for Bradford and was a big player for me. But every team has had injuries and suspensions.

"We have been missing (Joe) Olowu, (Jay) McGrath and Sharp and Jack Senior now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had players out and Bradford have had players out. I don’t think you can (afford to) get to the time in the season where you sit there and think: ‘oh well, if we had him or him.’

Doncaster Rovers' boss Grant McCann (Picture: PA)

"You have to try and put together the best of what is available. No doubt that is what Graham (Alexander) is doing as he’s a good manager."