What Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff said about criticism of the club's recent results from chairman Kevin Nagle

MICHAEL Duff insists he had no issue with Huddersfield Town owner’s Kevin Nagle recent outburst on social media platform ‘X’ when he was critical of the team after their EFL Trophy loss at Doncaster Rovers.

Nagle, who has conveyed his thoughts consistently on events at Town during his tenure, voiced his concern after a third defeat in a row in all competitions.

He stated: “Not good enough!!. Cup or league we need to do better.”

The US entrepreneur went onto voice his confidence in Duff and the players in getting the club back on an even keel after a start to the season which saw the club win their opening four matches.

Huddersfield Town chief Michael Duff. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Duff said: "I have an open dialogue with Kevin all the time. ultimately, he’s the owner of the football club and more than entitled – he pays the bills.

"But we have a good relationship and know where we are at. It’s not going to happen overnight. And in isolation, we can take two cup games where the team has looked nothing like it (due to unavailability) and key refereeing decisions. I’d like to think we won’t give four penalties away in the next six games.

"We’ve had a glut of injuries where we have not been able to change certain positions of the pitch and there’s lots of circumstances.

"But my relationship with Kevin has been really, really good and open.”

Duff will watch Saturday’s game at Bolton from the stands, with the Town chief serving a one-match ban after being sanctioned for misconduct following his dismissal at the end of the match at Rotherham on August 31.

In terms of absentees on the pitch, Brodie Spencer, Herbie Kane and David Kasumu remain sidelined, but are progressing in their rehabilitation. Danny Ward is suspended.