What Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff said about his future plus injury updates on Joe Taylor and two senior midfielders

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff says that he is not wasting any time over concerns about his own future and is fully focusing all his energies on finding a solution for the Terriers’ alarming recent run of League One form.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duff’s position has come into question among sections of the club’s fanfare following a run of just three victories in 12 League One matches. A horrendous injury list extending into double figures has been a significant mitigating factor.

Town’s hold on a play-off place is looking precarious. They visit Stevenage this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questioned on his future and whether he is seeking ‘reassurances’, Duff said: “I have had conversations with people above me, but have not had reassurances on the good or bad runs.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I live in the world of reality. I have said it before. The (fear of the) sack has never driven me in any job that I have done, it’s not why I get up in the morning.

"I come to work because I am manager of a very good football club and there's an opportunity to do something. Loads of work needs doing and you need time to be able to survive and thrive. But you have got to do the first part first.

"It feels like the ‘end of the world’ at the minute and it’s all ‘falling apart’. I get that. It’s an emotional game and an emotional club and there’s been a lot of ups and downs in the last few years and this year has been the perfect example of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s not pressure, but a challenge and we have to be able to accept it and deal with it as a group.

Jonathan Hogg.

"I’ve had no reassurances but I wouldn’t ever ring up and ask for reassurances either.

"I live in a world where eventually you will get sacked as that’s the world we live in. Whether it’s today, tomorrow, two months, two years or 20 years, it will happen eventually. “Hopefully, it doesn’t because the work that has been going on has been good in terms of the long term progress of the football club. But you have to do well in the short term as well.”

David Kasumu, who came off in the 2-1 loss at Wigan on Tuesday with a hamstring issue, is ‘struggling’ for the weekend while Duff will make a late decision on Jonathan Hogg, who missed the trip to Lancashire after picking up a toe injury in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Taylor, out since late January with a hamstring problem, is back on the grass and not too far away from being back involved again, Duff added.

He continued: “Kas is struggling. He felt his other hamstring (on Tuesday), so it’s not the same one and repetitious and as bad as we first feared.

"He (Hogg) is okay. The weekend will be touch and go. He’s made a lot of improvement over the last 24 hours. There’s nothing structural, it’s just a bit of a twinge, so we’ll leave that as a late call.

"We’ve a couple pretty closer, but we’re still pretty threadbare.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Taylor, he said: “He won’t be long. Again, the clamour will be to throw him straight in. Joe has not played a lot of football this year. We need him for the now, but he’s (also) one for the future.