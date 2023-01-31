AARON ROWE has been told to find some consistency on loan at Stockport County if he wants to have a career at Huddersfield Town.

The academy product made his senior debut in March 2019 but despite moments of promise he has only made 12 league starts for Town since.

Coach Mark Fotheringham left the 22-year-old wide player in no doubt as to why with a very public assessment of his shortcomings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aaron has the potential to be a brilliant player, and can show that in flashes," he said. "However, there is a lack of consistency that is holding him back from progressing into our first team group and he needs to add that to his game before we can fully rely on him.

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Rowe (centre) AFC Bournemouth's Rodrigo Riquelme (left) during a Championship clash at the Vitality Stadium last season. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA.

“I gave every player at the club a chance to impress when I arrived, including Aaron, and he made one appearance at Rotherham United away as a result. With the other players we have in his position in good form and additional options having recently joined, it’s unlikely he would’ve featured again for the first team this season.”