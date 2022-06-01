What is Finalissima? Argentina triumph over Italy at Wembley in CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions

The event has been rebranded 'Finalissima' - which translates to 'grand final' in Italian. The fixture had only been held on two previous occasions, as the winners of the Euros and Copa America face off.

France beat Uruguay 2-0 in 1985 before Argentina, who have now won the match for a second time, defeated Denmark in penalties in 1993.

The event was scheduled to be held every four years but Holland and Uruguay could not agree on a date for the event in 1989. It was then discontinued after the second edition in 1993.

VICTORS: Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi celebrate an Argentina goal at Wembley on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images.

In front of 87,112 fans at Wembley, Argentina marked the return of the fixture in style as they roared into a two-goal lead by half time before rounding off the win in second-half stoppage time.

Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring after 28 minutes before Angel Di Maria finished off a flowing move to lift the ball over the goalkeeper at the end of the first half.

With four minutes gone in added time in the second half, Paulo Dybala made it 3-0. Lionel Messi claimed two assists with Martinez claiming the other.