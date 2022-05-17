What Luton manager Nathan Jones said in full about Huddersfield Town fans and play-off loss

Question: What's your verdict, Nathan.

Jones: We were outstanding tonight. The performance we put on, we had more clear-cut opportunities, we had more corners. It was just one thing we switched off from; we should have cleared it and didn't. We gave the foul away and then they scored. They do it well, fair play and credit to them.

But we were the better side and outstanding. I am really proud of my group and proud of how we go about everything. Just a tinge of disappointment. But that is amassed with masses of pride.

Question: You started terrifically didn't you?

Jones: Apart from the goals, it was a top performance. They are a difficult side to play against and tactically very aware. The manager who gives his orders has been outstanding tactically. But we were better tonight; all over the pitch, we were better.

We created more set-pieces and they provided one bit of quality which we didn't. But in terms of the manager and tactically, we were outstanding.

We had to contend with so, so much. We had eight players out - pace, power and game-changers. They bring Sorba Thomas on to be fair and he makes the difference. If we had Fred Onyedinma and Elijah Adebayo (fully) fit, Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock (Mpenzu), Gab Osho. You are talking about top end athletes there. Maybe we could have overpowered them. That the things we have, but we are so proud of the group.

Question: But you didn't have those players available to you.

NJ: It is the way we play, we are aggressive, front-footed and go after everyone. Sometimes, you pick up little things and we have been unfortunate with people. We have had six goalkeepers and a lot of injury things have been quite phenomenal. We will be stronger for this. Tomorrow, I will be back in work, ready to recruit, so that we are having another crack at this in a year's time.

Question: Even in the second half when Huddersfield started well, you weathered it and came back on the front foot again.

Jones: They tried to overload stuff. They always have a little bit of play and keep the ball. But our goalkeeper never had a save to make and that's the thing. We had the best chance of the game with Harry Cornick and chances and the keeper had to make saves. The amount of corners we have had, but couldn't capitalise. That's something we will have a look at. But I am just so proud of the group, a play-off semi-final.

To get into the Premier League, this is Luton Town where we have come from and all we have had. Three years ago, these were in the Premier League and we have come through the Conference. I am so proud. They are absolutely on the floor. You can imagine. Certain ones will be disappointed for roles they have played, but I am not. They have given me everything and have been the best group you can ever imagine. They deserved better.

Question: Did any of your players complain about any instances when the (Huddersfield) fans came on the pitch?

Jones: The fans were an absolute disgrace....The fans were an absolute disgrace...How one of us hasn't been (injured). Stewards? I don't know why they turned up..The fans were an absolute disgrace. But we won't complain, football fans are like that. Some are idiots.

They didn't paint Huddersfield Town as a good club in terms of how they were. They have won the game, go celebrate with your players. Go and celebrate something wonderful. Instead they were more concerned with obscene gestures. I have seen a mother with a little kid...If that was my wife, I'd be disgusted.

Question: There were some suggestions that some fans approached a few players.

Jones: They approached me and abused me.. They have done stuff to me. Some were okay and congratulated us. But they all did not pain Huddersfield Town in a good light after that. But look, that's individuals. Not everyone will be pure Huddersfield fans. They have turned up tonight and that is probably the biggest crowd Huddersfield have had this season, so a lot of them might not be true Huddersfield fans, you never know.

I don't understand; go celebrate with your players, go celebrate something big. They were more concerned with taunting and abusing our fans and filming it. That logic I don't get.