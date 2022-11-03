What Michael Duff said to Barnsley FC striker James Norwood after he mocked Forest Green fans on social media

Rovers fans stayed behind at the end of the League One game to barrack the forward, who had a successful spell at the club between 2011-15 with a short video later appearing on Twitter.

Norwood interacted with the tweet and said: “Thanks to the 13 of you making the trip and for the 3 points . ”

Duff was made aware of the footage and tweet and has discussed it with the 32-year-old.

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff, pictured with James Norwood after the game with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season. Picture: Steve Ellis

Duff said: "I just said: 'we have just won the game, so there's no need to get involved'. He played well and there was nothing positive to come out of that in my opinion.'

"To be fair to him, he said: 'yes, I probably didn't need to get involved.'

"Playing against his former team, I don't think he did anything wrong. He didn't score and did not celebrate in front of them and didn't go winding them up.

"But he was getting abuse for no reason. That's what I understand; some people have a breaking point.

"It was not a 'dressing down' or anything, but a bit of advice.

"He might do it again next week. I am not his dad and I am just going to advise him (and say) 'I wouldn't get involved in that, but if that is what you are want to do, that is what you are want to go.'"