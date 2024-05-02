What next for relegated Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town plus Leeds United and Hull City's promotion chances - The YP FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.
By YP Sport
Published 2nd May 2024, 12:23 BST

On this week’s podcast, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the relegation of Sheffield United – confirmed with a 5-1 defeat at Newcastle United. Where did it go wrong for the Blades and where do they go from here?

On a similar theme, Huddersfield Town are also heading down – save for some goalscoring miracle – after a 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham City effectively condemned them to relegation to League One. Is Andre Breitenreiter the man to lead them back up or will he make way for yet another head coach?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staying in the Championship the team also assess the respective promotion hopes of Leeds United and Hull City.

GOING DOWN: Sheffield United players applaud the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Sheffield United have been relegated from the Premier League after losing 5-1 at Newcastle. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PAGOING DOWN: Sheffield United players applaud the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Sheffield United have been relegated from the Premier League after losing 5-1 at Newcastle. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA
GOING DOWN: Sheffield United players applaud the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Sheffield United have been relegated from the Premier League after losing 5-1 at Newcastle. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Related topics:YorkshireRotherham UnitedBradford CityPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.