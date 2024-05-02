On this week’s podcast, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the relegation of Sheffield United – confirmed with a 5-1 defeat at Newcastle United. Where did it go wrong for the Blades and where do they go from here?

On a similar theme, Huddersfield Town are also heading down – save for some goalscoring miracle – after a 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham City effectively condemned them to relegation to League One. Is Andre Breitenreiter the man to lead them back up or will he make way for yet another head coach?

Staying in the Championship the team also assess the respective promotion hopes of Leeds United and Hull City.

GOING DOWN: Sheffield United players applaud the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Sheffield United have been relegated from the Premier League after losing 5-1 at Newcastle. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

