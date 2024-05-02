What next for relegated Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town plus Leeds United and Hull City's promotion chances - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s podcast, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the relegation of Sheffield United – confirmed with a 5-1 defeat at Newcastle United. Where did it go wrong for the Blades and where do they go from here?
On a similar theme, Huddersfield Town are also heading down – save for some goalscoring miracle – after a 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham City effectively condemned them to relegation to League One. Is Andre Breitenreiter the man to lead them back up or will he make way for yet another head coach?
Staying in the Championship the team also assess the respective promotion hopes of Leeds United and Hull City.
