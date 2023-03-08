News you can trust since 1754
What now for Antonio Conte and Harry Kane as Spurs limp out of Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur

By YP Sport
24 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 10:54pm

In a week that saw them knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Sheffield United and then lose ground in the Premier League top-four race with defeat to relegation-threatened Wolves, Spurs were unable to overturn their first-leg deficit after a limp 0-0 second-leg draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Their exit heaped further doubt over boss Antonio Conte’s future and the Italian’s likely exit might well be expedited after the atmosphere turned toxic with the fans angrily voicing their disapproval at full-time.

This was as bad a performance as Spurs could have put in and never looked like turning the tie around, managing just two efforts on target. Cristian Romero only made matters worse with the unprofessional way he was sent off in the final 15 minutes.

Antonio Conte, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan (Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Conte has a poor record in the Champions League and although Milan, currently fifth in Serie A, were nothing special, the way they coasted to victory is a damning indictment on Spurs and their tactics.

Harry Kane, who will surely be thinking about his future now more than ever, almost sent it into extra-time but his powerful header was well saved by Maignan before Divock Origi hit the post at the death for Milan.

Former Paris St Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting helped knock his old side out of the Champions League as Bayern Munich sealed a dominant 3-0 aggregate victory.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg in Paris, the 33-year-old scored the opener in a 2-0 second-leg victory to send the Bundesliga giants through to the quarter-finals.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur shoots whilst under pressure from Fikayo Tomori of AC Milan (Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images)
The Cameroon international benefited from a defensive mistake from 17-year-old substitute El Chadaille Bitshiabu to score just past the hour mark before Serge Gnabry put the seal on another European failure for the big-spending French club.

Not strong enough: Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Theo Hernandez of AC Milan during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. (Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images)
