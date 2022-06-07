What TV channel is the England match on tonight? How to watch Three Lions v Germany

In a year when World Cup glory is the ultimate goal, Gareth Southgate’s side were given a wake-up call as their Nations League campaign got under way with defeat in Budapest.

The visitors looked disjointed and off the pace in the humid Hungarian capital, where Dominik Szoboszlai’s second-half penalty sealed the Magyars’ first victory against England since 1962. Phillips was only introduced in the 79th minute so watched much of the match from the bench, but accepts the Three Lions must learn from the frustrating 1-0 loss.

“I think, even the performance (on Saturday night), it opens ours eyes,” said the Leeds United midfielder.

“We know that it’s not going to a breeze whenever we go to the World Cup or the next few games. We know we’re going to come up against difficult teams, who are going to defend well against us.

“I think Germany are the total opposite. They’re going to attack us and try and get in behind us and create a lot of chances. As long as we defend well I don’t think we’ve got a problem.”

Ahead of England's second fixture of the 2022 Nations League campaign, here's all you need to know to keep up with the action.

What channel is Hungary v England on?

LAST TIME OUT: England beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley at Euro 2020, with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling claiming both goals. Picture: Getty Images.

Channel 4 will broadcast the fixture, which kicks off at 7.45pm. Coverage will start from 7pm on Saturday.

The Leeds-based TV channel won the broadcast rights for England’s Nations League games, Euro 2024 qualifiers and friendlies over the next two years.

Highlights will be shown at 11.05pm on Tuesday night.

Is there a stream?

The match can be live streamed via Channel 4's online service All4. It is available online or as an app on mobiles and games consoles.

Team news

James Justin and Fikayo Tomori will miss England’s clash with Germany. Justin made his England debut in Saturday’s Budapest defeat but was withdrawn at half-time with a calf complaint – an issue that meant he did not train with the rest of the squad ahead the Germany match.

The Leicester full-back did work indoors after receiving his first cap with fellow new boy Jarrod Bowen in Munich, where defenders Marc Guehi and Tomori were part of the 24-man training group on Monday.