What TV channel is the England match on tonight? How to watch Three Lions v Hungary

Gareth Southgate's side beat Switzerland 2-1 and Ivory Coast 3-0 during the last international break.

The Three Lions are in a Nations League group with Hungary, Italy and Germany. England will play both of their games against Hungary this month while also travelling to Germany and hosting Italy.

Ahead of England's opening fixture of the 2022 Nations League campaign, here's all you need to know to keep up with the action.

What channel is Hungary v England on?

Channel 4 will broadcast the fixture, which kicks off at 5pm. Coverage will start from 4.15pm on Saturday.

The Leeds-based TV channel won the broadcast rights for England’s Nations League games, Euro 2024 qualifiers and friendlies over the next two years.

Is there a stream?

The match can be live streamed via Channel 4's online service All4. It is available online or as an app on mobiles and games consoles.

Who is in the squad?

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester City) Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan from Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).