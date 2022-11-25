What TV channel is the England match on tonight? How to watch Three Lions v United States at Qatar World Cup

The Three Lions are optimistic that Harry Kane will be fit to face the United States, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford confirming the skipper was “fine” and trained with team-mates.
The 29-year-old went down gripping his right foot in pain after being caught by a poor Morteza Pouraliganji challenge shortly after half-time in Monday’s 6-2 Group B win against Iran.
Kane played on until the 75th minute but was seen leaving England’s World Cup with a slight limp and his right ankle lightly strapped.
The Football Association remained tight-lipped about Kane’s fitness on Tuesday, but it is understood the striker was due for a scan before Friday’s clash with the USA.
Team-mates are optimistic that Kane will be fine and Pickford allayed concerns when speaking at Al Wakrah Sports Complex base on Wednesday.
“I think he is good, probably just a little bit sore,” the Three Lions goalkeeper said.
“I’m sure he is fine, he was out on the grass with us today which is good. He is our captain.”
Is it on TV?
ITV will host coverage of the Group B clash between England and the USA from 6.05pm. The contest kicks off at 7pm. It will be the final of Friday’s games with Wales v Iran kicking off the action at 10am while Qatar will play Senegal while the Netherlands will take on Ecuador.
Is there a stream?
ITV Hub will stream the match with the service available on desktop and as an app on mobiles and tablets.