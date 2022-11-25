What TV channel is the England match on tonight? How to watch Three Lions v United States at Qatar World Cup

England will look to make it back-to-back wins in Qatar when they face the United States in their second Group B clash on Friday evening.

The Three Lions are optimistic that Harry Kane will be fit to face the United States, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford confirming the skipper was “fine” and trained with team-mates.

The 29-year-old went down gripping his right foot in pain after being caught by a poor Morteza Pouraliganji challenge shortly after half-time in Monday’s 6-2 Group B win against Iran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kane played on until the 75th minute but was seen leaving England’s World Cup with a slight limp and his right ankle lightly strapped.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: Marcus Rashford celebrates with Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane and Declan Rice after scoring their team's fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Football Association remained tight-lipped about Kane’s fitness on Tuesday, but it is understood the striker was due for a scan before Friday’s clash with the USA.

Team-mates are optimistic that Kane will be fine and Pickford allayed concerns when speaking at Al Wakrah Sports Complex base on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he is good, probably just a little bit sore,” the Three Lions goalkeeper said.

“I’m sure he is fine, he was out on the grass with us today which is good. He is our captain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it on TV?

ITV will host coverage of the Group B clash between England and the USA from 6.05pm. The contest kicks off at 7pm. It will be the final of Friday’s games with Wales v Iran kicking off the action at 10am while Qatar will play Senegal while the Netherlands will take on Ecuador.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a stream?