Wales’ World Cup destiny will be decided by a one-off game as Sunday’s winners will claim Europe’s last place for the finals in Qatar later this year, joining England, Iran and the United States in Group B for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November and December.

Ukraine emerged from a six-month international break on Wednesday to end Scotland’s World Cup dream. It was their first competitive match since the country was invaded by Russia three months ago, and energy and enthusiasm coursed through the veins of their players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What channel is Wales v Ukraine on?

Wales' Gareth Bale during a training session at The Vale Resort, Hensol, ahead of Sunday's World Cup play-off (Picture: PA)

A plehtora, is the answer.

ITV1 will broadcast the fixture, which kicks off at 5pm. Coverage will start from 4pm on Sunday.

The huge game in the history of Welsh football is also live on Sky, with two channels showing the match, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Covergae begins on both at 4pm.

Preview

Wales captain Gareth Bale speaks to the media ahead of the World Cup qualifier (Picture: PA)

Gareth Bale says he would make no apology to war-torn Ukrainians were Wales to deny them their World Cup dream, and suggested that his future does not rest on the outcome of Sunday’s play-off final.

Bale, who says he has had “loads” of offers since his nine-year stay at Real Madrid came to an end, knows the emotion that Ukraine will bring into the Cardiff clash given what is happening in their homeland.

Ukraine has now been at war for over 100 days since Russia invaded its territory in February, with horrific stories unfolding each day from the frontline.

Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko has spoken of his dream of reaching the World Cup in Qatar later this year and giving the Ukrainian people some richly-deserved feelings of pride and happiness.

But Wales captain Bale, while expressing sympathy for Ukrainians’ plight, insisted that securing the Dragons’ first appearance at a World Cup for 64 years was the only thing focusing Welsh minds.

Asked if he would apologise to Ukraine if Wales ended their World Cup hopes, Bale said: “As horrible as it sounds, no. As it is a game of football and it is a competition that we want to get to as well.

“Everyone in the world feels for Ukraine. It is sport that unites everybody.

“We understand what it will do for Ukraine, but we want to get to the World Cup.

“That is not coming from a horrible place. It is coming from our country and hearts as we want to deliver for our own fans.”

Told that Ukraine - who beat Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park on Wednesday to book their final place - could count on support from around the world, Bale replied: “We’ll be the most popular team in the stadium, that’s the main thing.

“We understand the awful things going on in Ukraine. Our hearts go out to the kids, families and people of Ukraine.

“We’ve all felt awful during this time and not been able to do too much. But come Sunday, it’s a game of football. We want to win.

“It’s difficult to say whether it’s ‘the’ big game (of his career), we played in a semi-final of a European Championship.

“But it’s a massive game. There’s no hiding it. We’ve only ever played in one World Cup. This is a stepping stone onto the biggest level and we’re desperate to win to achieve our goal.